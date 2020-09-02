CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

City Of Baltimore To Return Christopher Columbus Statue To Its Original Owners

Baltimore Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The city of Baltimore will return the toppled Christopher Columbus statue back to its original owners.

The Christopher Columbus statue was gifted to Baltimore in 1984 by Italian American Organization United.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It was torn down by protestors on July 4th of this year and tossed into harbor.

Members of Baltimore’s Italian community worked to retrieve portions of it from the water with hopes of restoring the statue.

The agreement to return the statue will be finalized during Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor

Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond Catches Proper Fade, Another Beheaded In Boston

8 photos Launch gallery

Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond Catches Proper Fade, Another Beheaded In Boston

Continue reading Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond Catches Proper Fade, Another Beheaded In Boston

Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond Catches Proper Fade, Another Beheaded In Boston

[caption id="attachment_880048" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty[/caption] It’s a reckoning against problematic racist symbols, and that doesn’t just mean Confederate statues. Protesters in Richmond toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus and tossed it into a lake, while another was beheaded in Boston. Quicky history lesson, Columbus got lost on the way to India and wound up in the Caribbean, “discovered” land that was already populated, pretty much sparked the Atlantic Slave Traded and ushered in genocide. Okay, that said, dude was nevertheless credited as discovering America for hundreds of years, but lately, the jig is up. Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app. So with the unrest against police brutality and racial injustice going global, it was only a matter of time before eyes fell on all those statues of Columbus. On Tuesday night (June 9), in Richmond, protesters toppled and dragged a statue of the guy into a lake. Reports NBC 12: The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Byrd Park, following a peaceful demonstration outside of the statue in honor of indigenous people. Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire. After that, the statue ended up in the lake. Meanwhile over in Beantown, a Columbus statue got beheaded. Reports CBS Boston: The Christopher Columbus statue in Boston’s North End will be removed Wednesday, hours after it was beheaded overnight. Mayor Marty Walsh said it will be put in storage and there will now be conversations about whether it will ever go back up. The statue in Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue was surrounded by crime scene tape early Wednesday morning as the head lay on the ground next to the base. We’re not condoning the destruction of public property. However, ya love to see it. Peep reactions to Columbus statues catching fades below.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

City Of Baltimore To Return Christopher Columbus Statue To Its Original Owners  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Close