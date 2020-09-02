President Trump Endorses Kimberly Klacik In Race For 7th District Seat

The Republican contender for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat has received backing from the president.

President Trump publicly endorsed Kimberly Klacik on Tuesday via Twitter.

“Kimberly Klacik is working hard to help the people of Baltimore. She has my complete and total endorsement,” he tweeted.

I am absolutely honored to receive @realDonaldTrump’s Endorsement. Black Americans no longer blindly trust the Democrats. Republicans will REVIVE America’s inner-cities. pic.twitter.com/FPEt1wzK5s — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 1, 2020

Klacik responded to the tweet, saying she’s honored to receive the endorsement.

Still, Klacik is facing an uphill battle against Democratic incumbent Kewisi Mfume this November.

