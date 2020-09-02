Le’Andria Johnson Reveals Why Her New Song “Hold On” Holds A Special Space In Her Heart

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Grammy award-winning singer Le’andria Johnson called in today to debut her new song, “Hold On,” dishing on what it means to her. If you missed it, press play up top!

