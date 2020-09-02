It’s September 2020 and we’re still stuck in the house on corona-cation, but that didn’t stop Rudy Currence from creating and releasing a new video for his hit single, “I Belong Here.”

The singer/songwriter and producer gathered a bunch of folks virtually to help him sing the empowering song and they did not disappoint. Check it out below!

Watch: Rudy Currence Unveils Music Video For “I Belong Here” was originally published on getuperica.com

