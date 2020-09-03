CLOSE
Preakness 145 Will Be Held On October 3rd, Fans Not Allowed

Preakness Stakes

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

A date has been set for Preakness 145. It will be held on October 3rd at Pimlico Racing Track.

“The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club have been working closely in consultation with local and state health and governmental authorities for the past several months to thoughtfully and safely plan for Preakness 145,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, The Stronach Group and 1/ST.  “While we had hoped to be able to welcome fans as we have for the past 145 years, the health and safety of our guests, horsemen, riders, team members and the community at large is, and will always be, our top priority. Although Preakness 145 will look and feel much different from all those that have come before it, 1/ST RACING is committed to delivering a day of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing.”

Essential racing personnel and participants will only be allowed inside.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets will have the option to either transfer their tickets to Preakness 146 in 2021 or apply for a full refund. Learn more about that by clicking here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Preakness 145 Will Be Held On October 3rd, Fans Not Allowed  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

