Watch: Rapping Teachers Go Viral In #VirtualLearning Videos [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.08.20
Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Williams, two teachers from Monroe Comprehensive High School in Georgia who went viral after posting back-to-school videos online, called in today to discuss the the motivation behind their encouraging production and offer helpful virtual learning tips to parents. Listen to the exclusive interview up top and watch their viral videos below!

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !! Go check out my sister @audriwill_ video ! It’s DOPE ! Thank you to the @monroecheerleaders for dancing ! Love y’all !! 💚 📸: @overstreetmediaservices #ThirdYearTeacher #WhatsPoppin #iTeach #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers Lyrics: What’s poppin’ Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’ Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’ Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing We at the top, all truth no daring CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum On the South, we do more than rap Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging Our students going straight to the top, no cap

A post shared by Mrs. Callie Evans (@_coolcal) on

 

 

Watch: Rapping Teachers Go Viral In #VirtualLearning Videos [EXCLUSIVE]

