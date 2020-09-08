How was your Labor Day Weekend? GRIFF invited the whole Get Up! Mornings team over Sunday. Brittany didn’t show up, TJ actually stopped by, and Venos brought his dog! Listen to the funny recap up top.

GRIFF’s Prayer For End Of Summer Functions [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

