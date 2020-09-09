Police arrested a Pennsylvania man for an August hit-and-run involving bicyclists on Tuesday.

Brian Adams, 32, was apprehended in York, PA by members of the BPD’s Warrant Task Force and the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said on August 21 around 9:30 p.m., a red Ford F-150 hit the bicyclists during a community bike ride on the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue before driving away from the scene.

The cyclists were taken to nearby hospitals where they were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Adams is facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first and second-degree assault charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Police: Man Arrested After Using Pickup Truck To Hit Cyclists In South Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: