

Erica’s Campbell personal trainer, Dawn Strozier, called in today and told us about the secret to reading labels on food.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Healthy Ever After: Children And Stress [EXCLUSIVE]

Healthy Ever After: How To Lose That Quarantine 15

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: The Secret To Reading Labels On Food [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: