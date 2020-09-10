CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

20-Year-Old Shot & Killed After Breaking Into Northeast Baltimore Home

A masked burglar, 22 August 2000. SMH Picture by TANYA LAKE

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald / Getty

A 20-year-old man is dead after police said he was shot while breaking into a home in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday.

It happened on the 4100 block of Marx Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A preliminary investigation uncovered the 20-year-old had just broken into the home when he was confronted by someone who lived there. The resident then shot the man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (410) 396-2100.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Marylanders To Begin Receiving Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits This Week

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

20-Year-Old Shot & Killed After Breaking Into Northeast Baltimore Home  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close