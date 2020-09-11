CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland To Receive More Than $1 Million In Community Policing Grants

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

More funding for Maryland.

The state will receive more than $1.4 million in grants for community policing efforts in the state from the Department of Justice.

It’s part of an $8 million program that helps eight other states and Washington, D.C..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

About $600,000 of the grant will go toward enhancements to law enforcement agency accreditation. Another $200,000 will go to the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation’s Badges for Baseball program. The rest will be split between police training on human trafficking and active learning modalities at police academies.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Washington, D.C. will get nearly $900,000 in funding with the majority of the money going toward creating a resource guide for vehicle pursuits.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Marylanders To Begin Receiving Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits This Week

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland To Receive More Than $1 Million In Community Policing Grants  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close