CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Ravens Soar To 38-6 Victory Over The Cleveland Browns

Mike Preston: How should Ravens QB Lamar Jackson handle his newfound popularity? One NFL agent has some advice.

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

With the return of sports being the highlight of life during the pandemic, the NFL has finally arrived on the scene and the Baltimore Ravens look GREAT! Lamar Jackson looks like a Madden player in real life! Playing the Cleveland Browns, who also have a new Head Coach this year; and is really looking to get out of the BROWNS FUNK are looking to leave a mark in Baltimore.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore Ravens super fan Mo Gaba that passed away in July at the young age of 14 is being honored Week 1 by his favorite team with his own section. 575 cutouts of of Mo Gaba were placed in seats closer to the end zone. Baltimore also being spelled out highlighted Mo’s name with GOLD color letters around the “MO.”

Shout out to the home team the Baltimore Ravens for being great examples during WEEK 1! The Ravens ended up beating the Browns 38-6 in their season opener.

Baltimore Ravens Soar To 38-6 Victory Over The Cleveland Browns  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close