Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From City Of Louisville

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed by police six months ago, prompting global protests and citizens urging Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers involved.

According to the New York Times, Taylor’s family will receive $12 million from the city.

The city also agreed to implement a number of changes in regards to policing, including more scrutiny on officers during the execution of search warrants and make mandatory safeguards that were common in the department but not followed on the night that Taylor was shot and killed.

Taylor died after her boyfriend said he mistook police officers for an intruder as they busted in the door of her apartment after midnight to execute a no-knock search warrant. The boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire, prompting officers to let off multiple rounds in Taylor’s apartment and two others. There was no effort to render aid for her as officers insisted on calling an ambulance for the wounded officer.

Both former first lady Michelle Obama and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris called out Taylor’s name at the Democratic National Convention in August, the latest in a number of global figures who have called for justice in the slain woman’s name. Criminal charges have yet to be filed against the officers, more than six months after the incident.

