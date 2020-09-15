CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Violent Police Officer Who Attacked Black Passenger Fired

Black Lives Matter.

Protest Against Racist Policing

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The Georgia police officer captured on video physically assaulting a Black passenger has been fired.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to published reports, the former unnamed officer has been fired from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office following the incident of excessive force.

The termination comes after a video of the severe attack went viral, showing the victim, Roderick Walker, pleading with law enforcement to leave him alone, before getting smacked in the face by the unnamed officer who was in full uniform.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The video later displays the officer putting his knee on the neck of Walker who was facedown on the pavement with his hands behind his back. The attack, which began as a traffic stop for a broken tail-light in which Walker and his cousin were passengers, left him with a swollen eye after receiving several punches.

“I’m gonna die!” and “I can’t breathe,” a witness who observed Walker on the ground heard him say, according to TMZ.

While initial reports stated that Walker and his group were accosted while being Lyft passengers, on Monday (Sept. 14) the ride-sharing company released a statement clarifying that they were not.

“We’ve been made aware of a disturbing incident in Georgia. While we confirmed this did not happen during a Lyft ride, we unequivocally stand against racism and unnecessary use of force,” the Twitter statement read.

On Sunday (Sept. 13), the Sheriff’s office announced that the officer was no longer employed after an internal investigation that was launched immediately after they were made known of the attack.

“After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been ongoing since 8 p.m.,” the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ last Saturday. “The Deputy who repeatedly struck Roderick Walker is being terminated from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office by order of Sheriff Victor Hill for excessive use of force.”

Photo: Getty

Violent Police Officer Who Attacked Black Passenger Fired  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Georgia

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close