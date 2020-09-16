CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Detective Fires At Robbery Suspect In Downtown Baltimore

An arrest attempt ended in shots fired in Downtown Baltimore on Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police were attempting to arrest 2 robbery suspects at a hotel near Redwood and Calvert Streets around 2:15 p.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But, according to police, as the suspects came out, one ran back inside the hotel and another got inside of car, ramming the vehicle into the back of a police car when the suspect saw officers in the area.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

When another detective approached the suspect in the car and ordered that person out of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly drove at the detective. That’s when the detective shot at the driver. The driver was able to get away.

Police do not know whether or not the suspect was hit. One suspect is in custody while another is still on the loose. The suspect’s car has since been recovered.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Baltimore County Detective Fires At Robbery Suspect In Downtown Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close