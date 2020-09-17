Police in Anne Arundel County made a significant drug bust Wednesday night.

It happened during a traffic stop around 1:35 a.m. on Ritchie Highway at Mountain Road. Officers stopped a car reported stolen from Howard County.

Police were able to seize crack cocaine, heroin, a loaded gun and more than $3,000 in cash.

Collin Levar Smith, 20, of Baltimore, and Denarsha Hope Boone, 22, of Baltimore, are both facing charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Police Recover Drugs, Thousands Of Dollars During Glen Burnie Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

