Police in Anne Arundel County made a significant drug bust Wednesday night.
It happened during a traffic stop around 1:35 a.m. on Ritchie Highway at Mountain Road. Officers stopped a car reported stolen from Howard County.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Police were able to seize crack cocaine, heroin, a loaded gun and more than $3,000 in cash.
Collin Levar Smith, 20, of Baltimore, and Denarsha Hope Boone, 22, of Baltimore, are both facing charges.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Police Recover Drugs, Thousands Of Dollars During Glen Burnie Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com