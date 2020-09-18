CLOSE
Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok From App Stores Starting Sunday

If you don't have Tik Tok in your phone by Sunday, you may never get a chance to download the popular app.

The Commerce Department announced on Friday that they will block Tik Tok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance from app stores starting Sunday, September 20th. The ban will also include the app WeChat. Donald Trump is expected to announce if the government will approve a deal from technology giant Oracle to take over U.S. operations of the app. Trump gave ByteDance 45 days to sell the apps to a U.S. company or face a full ban.

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement, “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party. At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok From App Stores Starting Sunday  was originally published on woldcnews.com

