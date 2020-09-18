CLOSE
Suspect Accused Of Attempting to Run Over Police Detective Turns Herself In

Tiara Baker

Tiara Baker, the suspect wanted for allegedly driving a car at a Baltimore County Police detective, turned herself in Thursday.

Baker evaded detectives trying to arrest her in Baltimore City on assault, robbery and theft charges stemming from several incidents on Tuesday.

“That suspect ran into the back of the police car that had the lights flashing and then drove directly at the detective,” Sgt. Vicky Warehime, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said. “The detective discharged his weapon.”

But, Baker’s attorney, Tony Garcia, said while there were warrants out for her arrest, his client was ambushed by Baltimore County Police detectives in unmarked cars. Garcia said the detectives didn’t announce themselves and Baker feared for her life.

“This officer opens fire. Four shots into the car. She never tried to hit him. We categorically deny that,” Garcia said.

Baker was arrested on five warrants. She’s being held in Towson.

