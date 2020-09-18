Some federal funding is coming to Maryland to help crackdown on unemployment fraud.
Earlier this summer, Gov. Larry Hogan said nearly 95% of suspect fraudulent claims turned out to be fraud. Since then, the Maryland Department of Labor has detected even more out-of-state and in-state fraudulent claims.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Now, the state is getting more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to fight fraud.
There is also a specific group focused on filling out fake claims, which will help save taxpayers thousands.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Maryland Receives Federal Funding To Fight Unemployment Fraud was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com