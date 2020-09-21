CLOSE
Black Hollywood Did That! Here Are The Best Looks & Winners Lists At The 2020 Emmy’s Awards

The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards happened on Sunday — mostly without a studio audience. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, with D-Nice serving as official DJ and music consultant (and pretty much co-host), this year’s show was chock full of commercials and almost entirely virtual. But for those of us who care about representation — it happened big time. While Anthony Anderson joked that in the year that was supposed to be the Blackest Emmy’s ever, most nominees couldn’t even get in the building BUT between Sunday’s Emmy’s and the Creative Arts Emmys that happened all week — Black Hollywood racked up a GANG of awards… AND some of our favorites still managed to fashionably flex despite the lack of a traditional red carpet. 

Check out some of our favorite looks from the night below and keep reading for a list of the winners hailing from Black Hollywood…

 

Tracee Ellis Ross went with a gilded ruffled halter gown, with a slit wayyyyy up there.  Tracee looked gorgeous presenting at the show.

 

Zendaya served in black and purple — looking like the Hollywood royalty she proved she is.  She wore the

Black designer Christopher John Rogers to present at the show then had a wardrobe change into custom Giorgio Armani before accepting her Leading Actress win.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach also dressed Kerry Washington for the big night.

 

Robin Thede was styled by Wayman and Micah and wore Christian Siriano.

View this post on Instagram

Lady In The Blue Dress

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

 

The dynamic duo also dressed Regina King in this amazing Schiaparelli gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💙💚💛💜🤎🧡 #Emmys2020 🧚🏾‍♂️ @jasonbolden @terrellmullin @versace @donatella_versace @tiffanyandco

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo) on

 

Cynthia Erivo looked fashion-forward in lime and purple Versace mini, styled by Jason Bolden

 

Jason also worked his magic on Yara Shahidi.

 

H.E.R. wore Vera Wang for her In Memoriam performance

Issa Rae and her team rented out the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood just so she could C-Walk in her Sergio Hudson.

 

One of the highlights of the show for us was when Issa talked about her first TV pitch meeting in one of the evening’s segments about representation. Check it out below, then see the winner’s list:

Tyler Perry and the Perry Foundation won the Governor’s Award this year.

We loved his speech about his grandmother’s quilt. How many of us know exactly the kind of quilt he was referring to?

Here’s more of the Black Emmy winners list:

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, “Making It”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

In addition to RuPaul winning Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program — the show also won!

Outstanding Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Our favorite win of the night might have to go to Zendaya, who beat out a slew of veteran actresses to become the youngest Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Her reaction is just SO good.

Regina King’s win for “Watchmen” was also well deserved and we give her MEGA props for rocking a Breonna Taylor tee with her hot pink suit.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Yahya also won for “Watchmen” and his speech was EVERYTHING… the way he broke down what the show was about — was so perfect and we love how he paid homage to his roots.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba also accepted her Emmy while paying honor to Breonna Taylor with her tee.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

