Baltimore Ravens Face Off Against Texans, Win 33-16

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens went up against the Houston Texans on Sunday, beating them 33-16.

This victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight win in the regular season.

It’s also the longest streak in the NFL since Carolina won 18 in a row in the 2014-2015 season.

The Ravens host Kansas City on Monday, September 28.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Ravens Release 2020 Schedule

See Also: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Be On Madden 21 Cover

See Also: What Keeps Lamar Jackson Humble?: 'The Lord'

NFL: SEP 08 Ravens at Dolphins

Purple Pride!: Baltimore Ravens Win Season Opener

7 photos Launch gallery

Purple Pride!: Baltimore Ravens Win Season Opener

Continue reading Purple Pride!: Baltimore Ravens Win Season Opener

Purple Pride!: Baltimore Ravens Win Season Opener

The Baltimore Ravens set a franchise record during their first game of the regular season Sunday. Lamar Jackson, a South Florida native, tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes to help the Baltimore Ravens beat the Miami Dolphins 59-10. Although Sunday's game was played down south, that didn't stop Baltimoreans showing off their purple pride here at home. Check it out below. Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Face Off Against Texans, Win 33-16  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

