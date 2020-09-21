Baltimore Ravens Face Off Against Texans, Win 33-16

The Baltimore Ravens went up against the Houston Texans on Sunday, beating them 33-16.
This victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight win in the regular season.
It’s also the longest streak in the NFL since Carolina won 18 in a row in the 2014-2015 season.
The Ravens host Kansas City on Monday, September 28.
Source: CBS Baltimore
