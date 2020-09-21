CLOSE
Here’s Where & When Kids Can Get Free Meals From Baltimore County Public Schools

There are now seven new locations for children to get food in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Public Schools is providing free school meals to children aged two to 18-years-old on Mondays and Wednesdays through December 23rd to help families during the pandemic.

Students with disabilities can receive no-cost meals regardless of age.

You can pick up the meals curbside at the main entrance of every middle and high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Although, times will vary by location.

Curbside pickup:

Arbutus Middle

Catonsville High

Catonsville Middle

Chesapeake High

Cockeysville Middle

Deep Creek Middle

Deer Park Middle

Dulaney High

Dumbarton Middle

Dundalk High

Dundalk Middle

Eastern Tech High

Franklin High

Franklin Middle

General John Stricker Middle

George Washington Carver Center

Golden Ring Middle

Hereford High

Hereford Middle

Holabird Middle

Kenwood High

Lansdowne Middle

Loch Raven High

Loch Raven Technical Academy

Middle River Middle

Milford Mill Academy

New Town High School

Northwest Academy of Health Services

Overlea High

Owings Mills High

Parkville High

Parkville Middle

Patapsco High & Center for Arts

Perry Hall High

Perry Hall Middle

Pikesville High

Pikesville Middle

Pine Grove Middle

Randallstown High

Ridgely Middle

Southwest Academy

Sparrows Point Middle/High

Stemmers Run Middle

Sudbrook Magnet Middle

Towson High School

Western School of Technology

Windsor Mill Middle

Woodlawn High

Woodlawn Middle

 

Meals by bus

Southwest Area

 At Light Rail (4113 Baltimore St at the end of Vermont Ave)           11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

1907 Hillcrest Road                                                                                 11 – 11:15 a.m.

2nd Avenue and Francis Avenue                                                           11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

5th Avenue and Bero Road                                                                    11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Alan Drive and Hooper Avenue                                                             11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Arbutus Avenue and Benson Avenue                                                   11 – 11:40 a.m.

Arbutus Elementary                                                                                11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue and 5th Avenue                                                       11 – 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore Avenue and Hoffman Avenue                                             11 – 11:30 a.m.

Baltimore Highlands Elementary                                                          11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bexhill Road and Rudisill Court                                                             11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Blind Industries (Rear; 3345 Washington Boulevard)                        11:15 – 11:40 a.m.

Cantwell Road (by poolhouse)                                                              11 – 11:40 a.m.

Cantwell Road and Oldstone Road                                                       11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cantwell Road and Townehouse Circle                                               11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Century Avenue and Tulip Avenue (McDowell side)                          11 – 11:20 a.m.

Chadwick Elementary                                                                             11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Charleston Avenue and Lakebrook Circle                                            11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Clover Hill Road and Potterfield Road                                                  11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Colmar Road and Bowman Hill Drive                                                   11:25 – 11:40 a.m.

Colony Hill Apartments                                                                           11 – 11:25 a.m.

CVS – 3915 Hollins Ferry Road (back parking lot)                               11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deerbrook Road and Middleford Road                                                11 – 11:40 a.m.

Dlong Road and Cedar Circle Drive                                                       11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dogwood Elementary                                                                             11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Edmondson Heights Elementary                                                           11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fairbrook Road and Tudsbury Road                                                     11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Featherbed Elementary                                                                          11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gilston Park Road and Alexander Avenue                                           11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Greengage Road and Munford Road                                                    11 – 11:30 a.m.

Halethorpe Elementary                                                                          11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Halfpenny Lane and Adamsview Road                                                 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hamlet West Apartments                                                                       11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Harwall Road and St. Agnes Lane                                                          11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Heatherfield Drive and Claybrooke Drive                                            11 – 11:25 a.m.

Hebbville Elementary                                                                             11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hithergreen Drive and Hallam Court                                                    11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Huntington Drive and Parsons Avenue                                                11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Ingleside Avenue behind Pat’s Pizza                                                     11 – 11:45 a.m.

Jeffrey Road and Jeffland Road                                                             11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Johnnycake Elementary                                                                         11 – 11:45 a.m.

Johnnycake Road and Inwood Ave                                                       11 – 11:30 a.m.

Karendale Circle                                                                                      11 – 11:35 a.m.

Kendale Apartments (1037 Maiden Choice Lane)                              11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kent Avenue and Cecil Avenue                                                              11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kimble Road and Langrehr Road                                                           11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kriel Street and Englewood Avenue                                                     11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lantern Hill Apartments                                                           11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (new location)

Melvin Park Apartments                                                                         11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mirga Circle and Linus Drive                                                                  11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Oak Drive and Hutton Ave                                                                     11 – 11:30 a.m.

Opposite 2655 W Park Drive                                                                 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Powhatan Elementary                                                                            11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Remoor Road and Digby Road                                                               11 – 11:40 a.m.

Riverview Elementary                                                                             11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Rose Avenue and Magnolia Avenue                                                     11:25 – 11:50 a.m.

Royal Court and Kincheloe Avenue                                                       11 – 11:30 a.m.

Save-a-Lot (5101 East Drive)                                                                 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Seton Hills Lane and Kelox Road                                                           11:20 – 11:40 a.m.

Songbird Circle and Birdnest Court                                                      11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Stony Barr Road and Sawmill Branch Road                                         11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Sulphur Spring Road and Victory Drive                                                11 – 11:35 a.m.

The Apartments at Diamond Ridge                                                      11 – 11:40 a.m.

Westhills Parkway and Martin Drive                                                    12 – 12:30 p.m.

Westland Gardens Apartments                                                             11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Westowne Elementary                                                                           11:00 -11:45 a.m.

Wildlife Drive and Top View Court                                                       11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Wildwood Avenue and Patterson Avenue                                           11 – 11:15 a.m.

Wilmont Drive and Ransome Drive                                                      11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Woodbridge Elementary                                                                        11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (new location)

Woodmoor Elementary                                                                          11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Northwest Area

 10090 Mill Run Circle (by AMC Movie Theater)                                 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Annen Woods Apartments @ Granary Dr                                           11 – 11:30 a.m.

Beaverhead Circle                                                                                   11 – 11:30 a.m.

Bedford Elementary                                                                                11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bengal Road and Collier Road                                                               11 – 11:30 a.m.

Bonnie Ridge Apartments                                                                      11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brice Run Apartments                                                                             11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brilliant Beginnings (4300 Old Milford Mill Road)                              11 – 11:30 a.m.

Brookbury Apartments                                                                           11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brubar Court Apartments                                                                       11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Campfield Early Learning Center                                                          11 – 11:30 a.m.

Caraway Apartments                                                                              11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Carriage Hill Apartments                                                                        11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Church Lane Elementary                                                                        11 – 11:30 a.m.

Cinnamon Circle Apartments                                                                 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Countess Drive                                                                                         11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deer Park Elementary                                                                             11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deer Trailway and Button Buck Circle                                                  11 – 11:30 a.m.

Dunhill Village Apartments                                                                    11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fairbrook Road and Scarborough Circle                                              11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fox Cliff Court                                                                                          11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gentlebrook Road and Silentglade Road                                             11 – 11:30 a.m.

Glyndon Elementary                                                                               11 – 11:30 a.m.

Glynita Circle                                                                                            11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Greene Tree Road and Avalon Way                                                      11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hernwood Elementary                                                                           11 – 11:30 a.m.

Hithergreen Drive and Notthinghill Court                                           11 – 11:30 a.m.

Joleon Road and Painted Tree Drive                                                    11 – 11:30 a.m.

Liberty Place Apartments (1 Liberty Place)                                         11 – 11:30 a.m.

Marley Drive and Greens Lane                                                              11 – 11:30 a.m.

Marriottsville Road and Live Oak Road                                                11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Milbrook Elementary                                                                              11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Milbrook Park Apartments – Leasing Office                                        11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mindale Circle Apartments                                                                    11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mollye Road and Sage Court (@ apartments)                                    11 – 11:30 a.m.

Olde Court Apartments (at Tentmill Lane)                                          11 – 11:30 a.m.

Owings Mills Elementary                                                                        11 – 11:30 a.m.

Pittsfield Road and Township Drive                                                      11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Randallstown Elementary                                                                      11 – 11:30 a.m.

Reisterstown Elementary                                                                       11 – 11:30 a.m.

Richmar Apartments (Richmar Road)                                                  11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Salem United Methodist Church

(Windsor Mill Rd and Rolling Rd)                                            11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Savoy Plaza (back loop)                                                                          11 – 11:30 a.m.

Scotts Branch Elementary                                                                      11 – 11:30 a.m.

Slade Avenue and Warren Park Drive                                                  11 – 11:30 a.m.

St. Charles Apartments (@ poolhouse)                                               11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Timber Grove Elementary                                                                      11 – 11:30 a.m.

Upper Mill Drive and Parkers Farm Road                                            11 – 11:30 a.m.

Watermill Apartments (Enchanted Hills Road)                                   11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Weis Shopping Center – Lakeside Blvd                                                 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Winand Elementary                                                                                11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (time change)

Winfield Elementary                                                                               11 – 11:30 a.m. (new location)

Woodkey Lane Apartments                                                                   11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Central Area         

1301 Dalton Rd  (@ alley)                                                                      11 – 11:25 a.m.

37 Solar Circle                                                                                          11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Beehive Place and Firefly Circle                                                            11:45 – 11:50 a.m.

Breezewick Road and Crestwick Road                                                 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

Colbury Road (@ tennis courts)                                                            11 – 11:25 a.m.

Collinsdale Road and Sayward Avenue                                                11:55 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Collinsdale Road and Wyecombe Way                                                 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Duke of York (first driveway entrance, stop near benches)              11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Epsom Road and Sadler Road                                                                11 – 11:05 a.m.

Gelding Drive and Red Mare Court                                                      11:25 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Greenside Drive and Wickersham Way                                               12 – 12:10 p.m.

Halesworth Road and Daventry Drive                                                  11:55 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Halstead Elementary                                                                               11 – 11:25 a.m.

Hillendale Road and Deanwood Road                                                  11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Hillendale Road and Daytona Road                                                      11:20 – 11:30 a.m.

Hillgreen Circle and Sorley Way                                                            11:30 – 11:55 a.m.

Kings Ridge Apartments (@ sign)                                                          11:40 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Linkside Drive and Morrislea Court                                                      11:50 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Loch Raven Senior Ctr – 1801 Glen Keith Blvd                                    11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Mockingbird Lane and Ivywood Lane                                                   11:40 – 11:55 a.m.

Naturo Road and Yakona Road (@ playground)                                 11 – 11:15 a.m.

Northview Road and Dalesford Road                                                   11:55 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Northview Road and Ridgely Oak Road                                               11:35 – 11:50 a.m.

Opposite 1809 Coburg Court                                                                11 – 11:10 a.m.

Opposite 319 Limestone Valley                                                            11 – 11:25 a.m.

Padonia International Elementary                                                        11 – 11:40 a.m.

Pleasant Plains Elementary                                                                    11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Polaris Court and Cloister Road                                                            11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Ryewood Road and Sindall Road                                                           11 – 11:25 a.m.

Seventh District Elementary                                                                  11 – 11:30 a.m.

Sorley Road and Woodlake Drive                                                         11 – 11:20 a.m.

Warren Elementary                                                                                 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Northeast Area

 1701 Chesaco Ave – Chesaco Shopping Center                                  11 – 11:20 a.m.

66th Street and E. Biddle Street                                                            11 – 11:20 a.m.

7810 Philadelphia Road (former bank)                                                11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Baker Ln., Holiday Manor Rd. and Wescott Way (corner)                12 – 12:30 p.m. (new location)

Barstow Road and St. Regis Road                                                         11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Blue Grass Road and Hamiltowne Circle                                             12 – 12:30 p.m.

Burnfield Road and Avery Rd (adjacent to Red House Run fields)   11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Carney Elementary                                                                                  11 – 11:50 a.m.

Chesaco Avenue and Patapsco Avenue                                               11 – 11:20 a.m.

Chesaco United Methodist Church

– Chesaco Road and Elmhurst Road                                      12 – 12:30 p.m.

Country Farm Road and Red Lion Road                                               11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Cowenton Ridge Park                                                                             11 – 11:20 a.m.

David Avenue @ Parkville Nazerene Daycare                                     12 – 12:30 p.m.

Delegge Road and Kenwood Park (just before Getty Drive)             11 – 11:20 a.m.

Eagle Walk Road and Brushfield Court                                                12 – 12:30 p.m.

Eagle Walk Road and Leatherwood Place                                            11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

East Avenue and Rush Road                                                                  11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Eastern Family Resource Center                                                           11 – 11:20 a.m.

Edgewood Avenue and Midi Avenue                                                   12 – 12:30 p.m.

Elmwood Elementary                                                                             12 – 12:30 p.m.

Fontana Lane (@ Golden Ring Park)                                                    11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Gavigans Furniture – 1750 E Joppa Road                                             11 – 11:20 a.m.

Gilley Terrace and Stellabrooke Lane                                                   11 – 11:45 a.m.

Green Needle Drive and Redberry Way                                               12 – 12:30 p.m.

Hazelwood Inn                                                                                         12 – 12:30 p.m.

Hoerner Road and Putty Hill Road (@ park)                                       12 – 12:30 p.m.

King Road and Stapleford Road (@ park)                                            11 – 11:20 a.m.

Kings Court Shopping Center                                                                 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Kings Ridge Road and Nunley Road                                                      11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Kingsville Elementary                                                                              11 – 11:30 a.m. (new location)

Kintore Drive and Dunfield Road (by the open field)                         12 – 12:30 p.m.

Kintore Drive and Upton Road (by the open field)                             12 – 12:30 p.m.

Leiden Road and Arnhen Road                                                              11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Life Source International Church (Salvation Road)                            11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Marquette Road and Barstow Road                                                     11 – 11:45 a.m.

Marquette Road and St. Regis Road                                                     11 – 11:20 a.m.

McCormick Elementary                                                                          12 – 12:30 p.m.

North Plaza Shopping Center – Waltham Woods Road                     11 – 11:20 a.m.

Northwind Road and Maidbrook Road                                                11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Oakleigh Elementary                                                                               11 – 11:50 a.m.

Oakleigh Road and Dalhouise Court                                                     12 – 12:30 p.m.

Oakleigh Road and Redwood Avenue                                                  11 – 11:20 a.m.

Old Harford Road @ Putty Hill Shopping Center                                11 – 11:20 a.m.

Patapsco Avenue and Poplar Avenue                                                   11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Putty Hill Plaza (Belair Road)                                                                 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Ravenwood Road and Nottingwood Road                                           11 – 11:20 a.m.

Red House Run Elementary                                                                   11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Ridge Road and Square Ridge Road                                                      11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

School Road and Hiss Avenue                                                                11 -11:20 a.m.

Shady Spring Elementary                                                                       12 – 12:30 p.m.

Shakerwood Road and Jarwood Road                                                  12 – 12:30 p.m.

Villa Cresta Elementary                                                                          11 – 11:20 a.m. (new location)

Wendell Avenue and Lambros Road                                                    11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Whitby Road and Rubens Road                                                             12 – 12:30 p.m.

White Marsh Road, opposite Cool Meadow Court                            11 – 11:30 a.m.

White Marsh Swim Club (Beaconsfield Drive)                                    12 – 12:30 p.m.

Willoughby Road and Nunley Drive                                                      11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Willow Oak Road and Joan Avenue                                                      11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

 

Southeast Area

51st Street opposite Eastdale Road                                                     11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

8200 Diamond Point Rd (at guardrail)                                                 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Battle Grove Elementary                                                                        11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Battle Grove Park                                                                                    11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Elementary                                                                           11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Beech Drive and Wilson Point Park (boat launch lot)                        11 – 11:30 a.m. (new location)

Berkshire Elementary                                                                             11 – 11:30 a.m.

Bridgewood Drive and Westham Way                                                 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Charlesmont Elementary                                                                       11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Charlesmont Road and Wallford Drive                                                11 – 11:40 a.m.

Chesapeake Terrace Elementary                                                          11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Cove Village Apartments                                                                        11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deep Creek Elementary                                                                          11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Dundalk Elementary                                                                               11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Dundalk First Baptist Church (St. Helena Avenue)                             11 – 11:30 a.m.

Essex Elementary                                                                                    11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Fleming Community Center (Main Street)                                          11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Fuselage Avenue and Glider Drive                                                        11 – 11:30 a.m.

German Hill Road and East Branch Road                                             11 – 11:30 a.m.

Grange Elementary                                                                                 11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Gray Manor Park                                                                                     11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Harewood Road and Harewood Park Drive                                        11 – 11:30 a.m.

Hartland Road and Bridge Crossing Road                                            11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Elementary                                                                          11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Holabird East Apartments (Holabird Road)                                         11 – 11:30 a.m.

Kings Mills Apartments                                                                           11 – 11:30 a.m.

Logan Elementary                                                                                   11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Logan Village Shopping Center                                                             11 – 11:30 a.m.

Maple Crest Drive and Compass Road                                                 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mars Estates Elementary                                                                       11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Martin Boulevard Elementary                                                               11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Middlesex Elementary                                                                            11 – 11:30 a.m.

New Battle Grove Road and North Point Road                                   11 – 11:30 a.m.

North Point Road and Millers Island Boulevard                                  11 – 11:30 a.m.

Norwood Elementary                                                                             11 – 11:40 a.m.

Oak Grove Apartments – Cedar Drive @ basketball court                11 – 11:30 a.m.

Oliver Beach Elementary                                                                        11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Orems Elementary                                                                                  11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Bird River Road)                          12 – 12:30 p.m.

Portside Apartments (Cameron Drive)                                                11 – 11:30 a.m.

Sandy Plains Elementary                                                                        11 – 11:30 a.m.

Seneca Elementary                                                                                 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (time change)

Sollers Point Multipurpose Center                                                       11 – 11:30 a.m.

St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Eastern Avenue)                                11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Stansbury Road and Stansbury Lake Drive                                          11 – 11:30 a.m.

Stembridge Recreation and Parks Center                                            11 – 11:30 a.m.

Sussex Elementary                                                                                  11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Sussex Road, Opposite Tampa Road (at Fire Department)               11 – 11:30 a.m.

Terrace Road and Riverside Road                                                         11 – 11:30 a.m.

Virginia Avenue and Helena Avenue                                                    11 – 11:30 a.m.

West Inverness Recreation Center                                                       11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Whispering Woods Apartments                                                            11 – 11:30 a.m.

Williams Court and Greenleigh Avenue                                               11 – 11:20 a.m.

Williams Estates – Bengies Road

@ playground opposite of Raspberry Ct                               11:40 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Wilson Avenue and 46th Street                                                            11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Windlass Glen Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

