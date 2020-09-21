GRIFF’S Prayer For The Las Vegas Raiders [VIDEO]

| 09.21.20
Not speaking in tongues! GRIFF is so excited about the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game that he broke out into… er… “tongues”.

Watch the hilarious video above.

Sidenote: If the Raiders lose tonight, can someone please check on GRIFF. We need to make sure he’s on air in the morning.

