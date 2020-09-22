Baltimore City Council Considering Bills To Rename Christopher Columbus Holiday & Monument

The Baltimore City Council is considering two bills that would remove Christopher Columbus’ name from the annual holiday and a city monument.
This comes after protestors tore down the statue of Columbus in Little Italy and tossed in the Inner Harbor this summer. The statue has since been recovered and returned to its original owners.
One of the bills would change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Howard County is making a similar move.
Another bill would rename the Columbus Monument in northeast Baltimore to the Police Violence Victims’ Monument.
That bill passed a second reading 10-4 and will have a third and final reading in October.
Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond Catches Proper Fade, Another Beheaded In Boston
