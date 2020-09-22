CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Kimberly Klacik Places Spotlight On Baltimore’s Trash Problem & Other Issues In New Ad

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik released a new ad on Sunday highlighting Baltimore’s trash problems again and other issues she said are hurting Black residents.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“A broken Baltimore doesn’t have to be our future,” said Klacik. “Our streets should be the reflection of our leaders, clean, not dirty.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She said she’ll support tax credits and incentives to help residents buy and rebuild abandoned homes.

This comes after a previous ad went viral where Klacik took viewers on a walking tour of Baltimore’s 7th district. She urged the black residents who live there to unseat Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

You can check out the new ad below.

See Also: President Trump Endorses Kimberly Klacik In Race For 7th District Seat

See Also: Baltimore Congressional Candidate Kimberly Klacik Calls Out Democrats In RNC Speech

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Kimberly Klacik Places Spotlight On Baltimore’s Trash Problem & Other Issues In New Ad  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Close