Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My Apartment Was Hit Too’

Breonna Taylor‘s former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment of a fired cop is wondering why the shots that ripped through his home weren’t factored into last week’s charges. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, the lone person being held accountable in the shooting, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for the bullets that hit a separate apartment that had white people living in it.

But Stanley David, who is Black, was sleeping in his bedroom alongside his young daughter when three Louisville police officers opened fire while botching the execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant, sending bullets flying through his apartment, which is directly above where Taylor lived. David’s elderly mother, a child she was babysitting and that child’s father were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting on March 13.

The walls of #BreonnaTaylors white neighbors apartment were more valuable than Breonna’s black body. That’s what we’re dealing with. — Give Us Free (@monetxchange) September 25, 2020

Their lives were also wantonly — and recklessly — endangered, facts that theoretically should have been considered by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office when Daniel Cameron presented their case to a grand jury earlier this month.

“My apartment was hit too,” David told the Louisville Courier-Journal in an exclusive interview. “The bullet that came through my floor right in front of my bedroom door, if that bullet went through my bed, maybe I would have been dead too. I’m a human being too.”

One bullet went through the hallway floor and another hit outside David’s bedroom door.

The indictment itself challenges logic. It is based on the premise that Hankinson, along with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove, all fired their guns a total of at least 30 times after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, suspected burglars when he heard someone at the apartment door. When it was forced in off the hinges, Walker got his gun he’s legally permitted to own and fired a shot toward the door that hit Mattingly. Therefore, Cameron said, “Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,” in effect blaming Taylor’s boyfriend for her own death.

One of the attorneys representing Taylor’s family, brought attention to how there were “3 counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna’s.”https://t.co/nvMCh1JHoB — NewsOne (@newsone) September 24, 2020

David, a 47-year-old who is originally from the West African country of Liberia, recalled the experience he lived through as being “terrible.”

He said he knew Taylor and refuted the law enforcement narrative that she was knowingly involved in illegal activities.

“Breonna was nobody like they claim,” he said. “For as long as I knew her, I didn’t see anybody coming there with anything like that. There weren’t people coming in and out. It was only she and her boyfriend.”

Cameron during his press conference suggested that is to blame for her death. Walker said he

David said no one in his apartment heard the police knock or announce themselves at Taylor’s apartment, contradicting Cameron’s opposite assertion when he defended the grand jury’s decision Wednesday.

“I don’t think that’s right,” he said of her death and the decision not to charge any of the officers in her killing. “Breonna was not doing drugs, and she got killed for nothing. She never had a gun. She did not shoot any shots.”

From the National Bar Association: “To add insult to injury, an indictment for wanton endangerment was returned for Breonna's white neighbors but none for her black neighbors that also had gunshots from the police entering their home.” pic.twitter.com/QGpYzOvtpi — Quentin Fottrell (@Quantanamo) September 24, 2020

Cameron said last week that one single witness claimed he or she heard police announce themselves, but at least a dozen other witnesses interviewed said they didn’t hear anything before bullets rang out.

David said the shooting has affected his family’s mental health, especially his young daughter. He has problems sleeping at night. He and his family moved from the apartment complex in June.

The Courier-Journal’s report came as calls were growing louder for Cameron and his office to release the grand jury transcripts to see exactly what the attorney general presented. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s family, said the indictment “doesn’t make sense” and that Taylor’s family was “outraged, they were insulted, and they were mostly offended.”

The anger and frustration among protesters -- who took to the streets in various cities -- turned violent at times, including when at least two police officers were shot in Louisville. Notably, protesters marched in the streets of Louisville, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., in powerful demonstrations of unity against a criminal justice system that had failed them once again by discounting the value of Black lives in order to protect a law enforcement system that continues to kill Black and brown people with apparent impunity. But protests were not only limited to those four cities as there was seemingly outrage everywhere. Louisville cops took at least one suspect into custody for the shooting of the Louisville cops Wednesday, and both officers were expected to survive their injuries. The shooting was seemingly captured on the Facebook page of the Louisville Metro Police department, which was live-streaming the protests. https://www.facebook.com/41739947268/videos/388619612145234 There was also an untold amount of people arrested during the protests, as well. That may or may not include the driver of a car that rammed into protesters in Denver. https://twitter.com/ShellyBradbury/status/1308968971287384064?s=20 Civil rights groups condemned the weak indictment of fired cop Brett Hankison, whose 10 shots fired on that fateful night of March 13 were seen as "wanton endangerment" of Taylor's neighbors -- not Taylor herself -- because it the grand jury determined some of his bullets hit a neighboring apartment that was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting. Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Taylor's family, brought attention to how there were "three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1308844769670500352?s=20 Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail -- which is very low, all things considered -- and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hankison, who was booked Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of the Class D felony that carries a prison sentence for up to five years on each charge if found guilty. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained as he defended the police officers, there may not have been any shooting at all that night had Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, not shot at the police -- the same police he suspected were burglars after he said they never knocked nor identified themselves before they kicked the apartment's front door off the hinges. In the words, Cameron blamed Walker for Taylor's death. The obvious miscarriage of justice was too much for protesters, pundits and politicians alike to ignore as they both blasted the decision in no uncertain terms. Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear called for the evidence in the investigation to be released. "I believe that the general public deserves this information,” he said after declaring that "Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country and in our commonwealth” in response to the grand jury's decision. “This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers," civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, said in a statement. "With all we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing, how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? Her killing was criminal on so many levels: An illegal warrant obtained by perjury. Breaking into a home without announcing, despite instructions to execute a warrant that required it. More than 30 gunshots fired, many of which were aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground. Many others fired blindly into every room of her home. A documented and clear cover-up, and the death of an unarmed Black woman who posed no threat and who was living her best life. Yet here we are, without justice for Breonna, her family and the Black community." Crump's sentiments were eched and then some by protesters. Scroll down to see some of the powerful images of Americans demanding justice for Black lives.

