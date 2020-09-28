CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Foam Containers For Carryout Foods Will Be Banned In Maryland Oct 1st

polystyrene food container

Source: imran kadir photography / Getty

A Maryland law banning restaurants, schools and other food servers from using foam containers takes effect this week.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Maryland will become the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers when the law goes into effect on Thursday Oct 1st.

Maryland’s law originally was scheduled to take effect on July 1, but state officials gave restaurants more time to use up their stock of the foam containers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban became law without the signature of Gov. Larry Hogan.

Foam Containers For Carryout Foods Will Be Banned In Maryland Oct 1st  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Close