Here Are Some New Laws Now In Effect For Maryland Drivers

There are some new laws Maryland drivers must follow starting October 1.

Senate Bill 234/House Bill 280 restricts MDOT MVA’s ability to suspend a person’s license if they don’t pay a traffic citation or judgment. It also lowers the threshold for people to request a payment plan for fines from $300 to $150.

Senate Bill 177/House Bill 46 stops MDOT MVA from suspending a vehicle’s registration over an owner or driver’s inability to pay red light or speed camera fines.

Senate Bill 199/House Bill 230 allows drivers to pass bicyclists in a no-passing zone when it’s safe to do so.

Source: CBS Baltimore

