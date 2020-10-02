CLOSE
Baltimore’s Youth Advisory Council Looking For New Members

The Baltimore City Health Department has an exciting opportunity for young people in the city. The Youth Advisory Council (or YAC) is looking for new members!  The YAC is made up of young people who meet regularly to provide young people’s insights to inform Baltimore City Health Department programs, serve as peer health educators and advocates for their communities, and engage other young folks and groups that serve young people to promote the health and wellbeing of Baltimore City’s young people.

This is a paid position and given the current situation with COVID-19, most of the meetings will be held virtually for the time being. If accessing technology for virtual gatherings is a challenge for you, don’t worry! The Health Department will make sure you have what’s needed to fully participate and get engaged in this incredible opportunity. As a part of YAC, you receive professional development trainings and resources, including skills in public speaking and education on healthy relationships and sexual health. You will also have the opportunities to serve as mentors and receive mentorship from your peers, and form lasting relationships with community health leaders in the city.

To apply, or nominate a young person you know who would be great for this role, or for more information, go to www.uchoosebaltimorecity.gov. You can apply or nominate someone directly online, or download and print out the form and submit it to the Baltimore City Health Department.

The deadline to apply is October 31, Halloween. So act soon! The start date will be in January 2021. Again, go to www.uchoosebaltimorecity.gov to learn more.

Baltimore’s Youth Advisory Council Looking For New Members  was originally published on 92q.com

Close