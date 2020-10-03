CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

NFL QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rona doesn't discriminate between politicians or pro athletes.

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Today (Oct. 3), it was revealed that the NFL’s Cam Newton has tested for COVID-19. The New England Patriots quarterback will miss the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is being moved from this Sunday.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

ESPN reports that sources told journalists  Adam Schefter and Field Yates that Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for the Week 4 game against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” said the Patriots via a statement late Saturday morning. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

Also, due to players on both the Chiefs and Patriots testing positive, Sunday’s game is being moved to either Monday or Tuesday.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” said the NFL in a statement. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

This news comes after the Tennessee Titans are officially experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with over a dozen total players and staff having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clearly, the NFL is not the NBA bubble. It’s more like the White House, where COVID-19 is running amuck in the administration, with Donald Trump, close aide Hope Hicks, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a few GOP Senators all confirming that they are suffering from COVID-19.

 

NFL QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.03.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Close