Community Affairs Show: Dr. Jeri Dyson Brings Blood Cancer Awareness to The African American Community

Based on Research from Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, African Americans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma but have BETTER outcomes than whites when diagnosed early and given proper treatment.

“African American myeloma patients were shown to have a lower-risk genetic profile and thus should achieve treatment results equal to—or even better than—those seen in other myeloma patient populations. But barriers to appropriate treatment and lack of awareness of the disease (on the part of both patients and community health care providers) contribute to treatment approaches inconsistent with current recommended practice. To overcome these barriers and more effectively manage their disease, African American patients need to stay informed about these unique disease and management considerations. African American patients are 50% less likely to undergo a stem cell transplantation, even though this treatment provides the same survival benefit for African American and Caucasian myeloma patients. African American patients are less likely than Caucasian patients to be treated with Velcade or Revlimid—despite the fact that Velcade has largely become the standard of care for myeloma patients. ” – MMRF