CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee Films, Dead At 70

Spike Lee's "Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus" Cast And Crew Special Screening - After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, an actor who found his characters immerse in the rich worlds created by director Spike Lee, was murdered overnight in Atlanta, Georgia according to Lee.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia,” Lee wrote on Instagram Sunday (October 4). “Tom Is My Guy, Here Below You See Him As The Freigenting Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

Byrd, 70, first worked with Lee on the 1995 film Clockers before appearing in follow-up Lee films such as Girl 6Get On The Bus, He Got GameBamboozledRed Hook SummerDa Sweet Blood of Jesus and Chi-Raq. He also starred as Nola Darling’s father Stokley for the TV adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It. His most famous non-Spike related role came in 1996 when he played Luther in the action-drama Set It Off.

RELATED: Hot Spot: Spike Lee Speaks On The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman [WATCH] ‘Set It Off’

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee Films, Dead At 70  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.03.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Close