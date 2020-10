Today on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Talks with The founder of 100 Black Men Prince George’s County, Walter Kirkland about the Importance of Mentoring during this time of racial unrest. As the world is faced with a deadly pandemic, racial disparities has escuated tremendously.

Community Affairs Show: 100 Black Men, Walter Kirkland Shares The Importance of Mentoring was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: