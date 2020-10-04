CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Prayer Requests “Ask, Believe, Receive”

Mount Moriah Church Prayer Vigil

Source: Provided / Radio One Atlanta

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

First Responders/Healthcare Workers/Sanitation Workers

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers/Students

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Lewis Reed

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Mavis Thompson

Tashara Jones

Mayor Ella Jones

Cori Bush

Kamala Harris

Joseph Biden

Families of Children Shot and Killed

Military Personnel – all inclusive

President Donald J Trump/Cabinet/Legislators

Coronavirus Patients

Family of Gloria Shepherd-Stewart – Leonard MBC – Mr & Mrs John Legend – Family of Ida Hinson – Pearl Clair & Family – Family of Tinisha Watson – Calvin G. – Family of Deacon Donald Clair – First Baptist Creve Coeur – Pastor Emma Jackson – Family of Min. Mattie Lee – Jerusalem MBC – Family of Breonna Taylor – Family of Terry Bradford – Calvary MBC – Family of Attorney Wayman Smith – Min. Stella Norise – Robert S – Rev. & Mrs Herman Armstrong – Mae P – Bryant F – Darrell A – Calvin King – Ms Robbie Montgomery – Alice H – Cheryl – Maurice – Linda H – Chassity C –  Dorothy M – St Louis Clergy Coalition  – KMJ the DJ – Yvonne H (Oxford, MS)  – Tucker Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner – LT. L Allen – Karen C – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Front Line Workers –Linda M – Cynthia D – Marilyn F –Joyce S – Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton -–Mother Mattie Vinson – Calvin King – Deacon O J – Melvin D –Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) –Ashley B – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January

 

Prayer Requests “Ask, Believe, Receive”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.03.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Close