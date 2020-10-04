THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: A TRUE FRIEND INTERVENES

Printed Text: 1 Samuel 19:1-7

KEY VERSE: 1 Samuel 19:4 (NIV) Jonathan spoke well of David to Saul his father and said to him, “Let not the king do wrong to his servant David; he has not wronged you, and what he has done has benefited you greatly.”

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE: Genuine friendship is selfless. This week, rather than thinking about yourself and whether you have a true friend, why not seek to be one to someone else? Seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit and ask Him to lead you to someone in need of encouragement or a kind word. As further motivation to do this, reflect on the kind of friend you have in Jesus.

CLOSING THOUGHT: God’s greatest gift to humankind was His Son, Jesus Christ. From that gift flow others, and one of the most precious is friendship. The love of a genuine friend illustrates the love of Christ for those He calls His friends. Jonathan’s friendship with David is a model worth emulating.

CLOSING PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for giving us Your Son as the supreme model of a true friend who put others before Himself. Help us follow His example and mend broken relationships and reconcile with estranged people by showing genuine love. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Sunday School Review “A True Friend Intervenes” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Praise 106.1: