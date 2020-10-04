CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Sunday School Review “A True Friend Intervenes”

Radio Angel's Sunday School Review

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

LESSON TITLEA TRUE FRIEND INTERVENES

Printed Text: 1 Samuel 19:1-7

KEY VERSE: 1 Samuel 19:4 (NIV)

Jonathan spoke well of David to Saul his father and said to him, “Let not the king do wrong to his servant David; he has not wronged you, and what he has done has benefited you greatly.”

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE:

Genuine friendship is selfless. This week, rather than thinking about yourself and whether you have a true friend, why not seek to be one to someone else? Seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit and ask Him to lead you to someone in need of encouragement or a kind word. As further motivation to do this, reflect on the kind of friend you have in Jesus.

CLOSING THOUGHT:

God’s greatest gift to humankind was His Son, Jesus Christ. From that gift flow others, and one of the most precious is friendship. The love of a genuine friend illustrates the love of Christ for those He calls His friends. Jonathan’s friendship with David is a model worth emulating.

CLOSING PRAYER:

Dear God, thank you for giving us Your Son as the supreme model of a true friend who put others before Himself. Help us follow His example and mend broken relationships and reconcile with estranged people by showing genuine love.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

 

Sunday School Review “A True Friend Intervenes”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.03.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Close