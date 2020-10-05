CLOSE
Luda!: Joe Biden Is Calling On Celebrity Friends To Energize The Black Vote With New Ads

“If you’ve been out marching in these streets, and exercising your rights, you need to exercise your right to vote, too."

Black Celebrities Urge Young Black Voters To Support Joe Biden In New Ads

While Donald Trump is just learning about how dangerous COVID-19 is seven months into a pandemic after catching the virus, Joe Biden is out here trying to secure his election win with the help of some Black celebs.

To energize Black voters across the country, Joe Biden is teaming up with Atlanta-based artists Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and Monica for his new “Our Voice, Our Vote” ad campaign. The audio ads will feature the celebs trying to rally the support of young Black voters ahead of the presidential election on November 3.

Each ad will hammer home the point that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the right choices to lead us out of this mess, and if you don’t know that by now, we don’t know what to tell you.

In one of the 1-minute ads that are already running featuring, Monica says:

“If you’ve been out marching in these streets, and exercising your rights, you need to exercise your right to vote, too.”

Recognizing the importance of this upcoming election, Jermaine Dupri told The Hollywood Reporter:

“It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home. There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period.”

Kamau Marshall, the campaign’s director of strategic communications, spoke on where the campaign is focused and what it hopes to accomplish, stating:

“Our campaign is focused on meeting voters where they are with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ message to build back better.”

“These events and new GOTV ads with various influencers reach a critical audience of Black voters that we’re hoping to turn out this election.”

Soulful crooner and songwriter Anthony Hamilton even contributed a song for “Team Joe Sings” to inspire folks to vote.

While many will quickly jump to call this “pandering,” we look at it as a valiant push to stress the importance of voting in this upcoming election. We cannot do another four years of Donald Trump. Our lives literally depend on this man not being in the White House again.

