Trey Songz revealed on Monday (October 5) that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video shared to his Instagram account, the Passion, Pain singer urged fans to take the virus seriously and announced that he was quarantining.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, doing food drives, of course I have a very young son at home. I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive,” Songz said. “I will be taking this seriously, I will be self-quarantined, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

He added, “I don’t how many of y’all know but my grandfather passed earlier this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe that it was. I’ve always taken it serious and if you do come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the President.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Songz did mention the statistics in regards to the number of individuals who have passed from the virus and how it has primarily affected Black men, women and children. The Virginia native is planning to release his Back Home album on October 9. The LP is a follow up to his gold-selling Tremaine The Album which was released in 2017.

RELATED: Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1! [Photos]

RELATED: WATCH: Trey Songz & Chris Brown Enjoy The Bachelor Lifestyle In ‘Chi Ch” Music Video

Trey Songz Announces He Tested Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Praise 106.1: