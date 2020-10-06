CLOSE
Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox Treatment

According to a new report, West is apparently thriving as well as one can during the grueling process.

Delonte West a current d league basketball player with the Texas Legends

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Delonte West has entered a drug rehabilitation facility with the assistance of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and is said to be going through the first phase of a tough detoxing program. According to a new report, West is apparently thriving as well as one can during the grueling process.

TMZ shared details of West’s treatment thus far after he volunteered to enter a rehab facility at the urging of his family and help from his mother along with Cuban. West, who was found in Dallas at a gas station by Cuban, has been battling mental health and drug issues for quite some time after his NBA career fizzled.

West, who played two stints for the Boston Celtics, who drafted him 24th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, played for Cuban’s team during the 2011-12 season. West last played for the G Leauge’s Texas Legends in 2015 after suffering an injury.

Good luck to you, Delonte West.

Photo: Getty

Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox Treatment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close