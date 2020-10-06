CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming To Facebook Watch

Titled 'Peace of Mind with Taraji,' the show will invite celebrity guests and mental health experts alike to the program.

FOX's Empire - Season Six

Source: FOX / Getty

Taraji P. Henson will tackle a new venture outside of her normal confines of acting with an upcoming talk show via the Facebook Watch network. Titled Peace Of Mind With Taraji, the veteran actress will address mental health concerns while inviting celebrities and experts alike to the program.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Deadline reports that Henson, 50, will helm the show alongside co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins. For now, Peace Of Mind With Taraji is a working title, but it’s clear where the show intends to go. According to a press release, Henson got involved in mental health advocacy after her father suffered from conditions upon returning from the Vietnam War and has aimed efforts in supporting these issues within the Black community.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson offered vua a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

Henson joins other popular Facebook Watch talk shows such as Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Steve On Watch, starring host Steve Harvey. A premiere date for Henson’s program has not been announced as of yet.

In other news, the stunning TV star is set to appear in a spinoff from the Fox hit show Empire, which focuses on her flamboyant character, Cookie Lyon, the wife of record label mogul Lucious Lyon.

Photo: Getty

Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming To Facebook Watch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
Fired Louisville Police Chief On Breonna Taylor Coverup…

Steve Conrad, who was fired over the summer after the police shooting death of restaurant owner Daniel McAtee, was incorrectly…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.07.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.03.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
Close