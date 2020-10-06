CLOSE
Fired Louisville Police Chief On Breonna Taylor Coverup Details: ‘Nowhere Near What Really Happened’

Steve Conrad, who was fired over the summer after the police shooting death of restaurant owner Daniel McAtee, was incorrectly informed that Taylor was in possession of a rifle.

Black Lives Matter Philly Rallies In Solidarity With Louisville

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Fired Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad was initially given incorrect details about the tragic shooting death of Breonna Taylor, as was revealed last week by a local television outlet. Now, an examination of Conrad’s statements he provided to Louisville Metro Police Department officials highlights he was told that Taylor was armed, but seemingly admitted that report was false.

A report regarding a March meeting Conrad took with the LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit, which oversees officer-related shootings and in-custody deaths, details the event that was held five days after Taylor was shot dead. First reported by local station WDRB, Conrad relied on the accounts of his commanders, parroting those statements to the unit over the course of 21 minutes.

The Louisville Courier-Journal obtained further details and filed suit to gain access to the LMPD’s investigative file with more of Conrad’s comments seeing light, beginning last week with WDRB’s reporting. Based on early observation, it appears that Conrad didn’t push to learn more about his officers’ accounts of the shooting and took their word for it without proper follow-up procedure.

The WDRB report also highlighted Conrad’s questioning of fired officer Brett Hankison visiting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the hospital. Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker by way of a legal firearm.

From WDRB:

In addition, while Conrad was at the hospital to see Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who had been shot during the raid, he said he saw Det. Brett Hankison walking around, which the chief acknowledged was unusual because someone from the public integrity unit “is usually tasked with keeping up with the officers involved.”

“…It’s just so contrary from what I’ve seen in previous officer-involved shootings. I mean, they, ah-ah, my experience is they are brought to the Public Integrity by, you know, members of – of this unit.”

The Courier-Journal shared more of Conrad’s interview and it brings into focus that he was somewhat aware that the officers involved in the fateful raid knew that they had to get their stories right before reporting the incident.

From the Courier-Journal:

“I’ve been around long enough to see the process of people sharing a story,” Conrad said. “And by the time it gets from point A to point Z it is very different and often nowhere near what really happened.”

After the conclusion of Hankison being handed three counts of wanton endangerment, which he has pleaded not guilty to, whisperings of a grand scheme to clear the names of the officers began to crop up in social media circles and abroad.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended the officers’ actions as self-defense but a grand juror who observed the proceedings surrounding Taylor’s case is requesting to speak publicly. Cameron’s office has until Wednesday to respond to the request.

Protests erupted across the United States Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning following a Louisville grand jury indicting only one of the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor on charges that were not directly tied to the young woman who the police fatally shot in her own home more than six months ago. The anger and frustration among protesters -- who took to the streets in various cities -- turned violent at times, including when at least two police officers were shot in Louisville. Notably, protesters marched in the streets of Louisville, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., in powerful demonstrations of unity against a criminal justice system that had failed them once again by discounting the value of Black lives in order to protect a law enforcement system that continues to kill Black and brown people with apparent impunity. But protests were not only limited to those four cities as there was seemingly outrage everywhere. Louisville cops took at least one suspect into custody for the shooting of the Louisville cops Wednesday, and both officers were expected to survive their injuries. The shooting was seemingly captured on the Facebook page of the Louisville Metro Police department, which was live-streaming the protests. https://www.facebook.com/41739947268/videos/388619612145234 There was also an untold amount of people arrested during the protests, as well. That may or may not include the driver of a car that rammed into protesters in Denver. https://twitter.com/ShellyBradbury/status/1308968971287384064?s=20 Civil rights groups condemned the weak indictment of fired cop Brett Hankison, whose 10 shots fired on that fateful night of March 13 were seen as "wanton endangerment" of Taylor's neighbors -- not Taylor herself -- because it the grand jury determined some of his bullets hit a neighboring apartment that was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting. Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Taylor's family, brought attention to how there were "three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1308844769670500352?s=20 Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail -- which is very low, all things considered -- and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hankison, who was booked Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of the Class D felony that carries a prison sentence for up to five years on each charge if found guilty. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained as he defended the police officers, there may not have been any shooting at all that night had Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, not shot at the police -- the same police he suspected were burglars after he said they never knocked nor identified themselves before they kicked the apartment's front door off the hinges. In the words, Cameron blamed Walker for Taylor's death. The obvious miscarriage of justice was too much for protesters, pundits and politicians alike to ignore as they both blasted the decision in no uncertain terms. Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear called for the evidence in the investigation to be released. "I believe that the general public deserves this information,” he said after declaring that "Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country and in our commonwealth” in response to the grand jury's decision. “This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers," civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, said in a statement. "With all we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing, how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? Her killing was criminal on so many levels: An illegal warrant obtained by perjury. Breaking into a home without announcing, despite instructions to execute a warrant that required it. More than 30 gunshots fired, many of which were aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground. Many others fired blindly into every room of her home. A documented and clear cover-up, and the death of an unarmed Black woman who posed no threat and who was living her best life. Yet here we are, without justice for Breonna, her family and the Black community." Crump's sentiments were eched and then some by protesters. Scroll down to see some of the powerful images of Americans demanding justice for Black lives.

