One of the culture’s biggest entrepreneurs is giving back to the people. Daymond John is looking to make history with a new initiative.

As spotted on TMZ the founder of FUBU is trying to empower people of color in a major way. Today (Tuesday, October 6) the Queens native announced that he is launching the inaugural Black Entrepreneurs Day. He took to social media to make the formal unveiling. “Excited to announce the first ever ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’ – a celebration of black business, presented by @Chase For Business .@blackentrepreneursday is sure to inspire and educate across all ages and levels of success as we come together to celebrate Black business ” he wrote.

The goal is to inspire more Black and Brown people to boss up. To do this he has enlisted some very high profile celebrities to share their testimonies on how they advanced their professional brands. Slotted for an appearance is Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J. Additionally Chance The Rapper will perform and Questlove will man the sounds.

More importantly small businesses have the opportunity to secure some funding to help their corporations. You can apply for a grant here. Black Entrepreneurs Day will stream for free on October 24 on all social media platforms.

Daymond John Launches Black Entrepreneurs Day, $25K In Business Grants Available was originally published on hiphopwired.com

