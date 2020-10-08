Killer Mike Talks Opening Up Greenwood Bank For The Black & Latino Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Killer Mike has made one of his dreams come true by opening up a bank for the African-American and Latino community. The rapper and activist is launching a digital bank, Greenwood Bank in order to benefit the culture in a financial stance.

The new bank is backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and plans to take accounts and be in full service starting in January 2021.

