THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: OVERCOMING SELF-INTEREST

Printed Text: Luke 6:27-36

KEY VERSES: Luke 6:27-28 (NIV) To you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE: If we are honestly transparent, we are all selfish and subject to seeking revenge when we are treated badly by our enemies. Jesus’ expectation of loving our enemies and refusing to retaliate is easily quoted but challenging to practice. The key is to develop an intimate and obedient relationship with Him. What is your specific challenge to more consistently obey His command to love your enemies? What will you intentionally do this week to demonstrate your obedience to it?

CLOSING THOUGHT: What does God want most from His children? Jesus taught that what is required is the visible demonstration of righteousness that exceeds the world’s and is motivated by unconditional, self-sacrificing love for all, including our enemies. God is the supreme model of this expectation of loving one’s enemies. He gave His Son as the sacrifice for our sins while we were yet His enemies. We cannot afford to do less.

CLOSING PRAYER: Dear God, we acknowledge our tendency to focus on our own self-interests and desire your forgiveness. Help us through the power of the Holy Spirit to love unconditionally as you do, especially those who are our enemies. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Sunday School Review “It’s Not About Me” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Praise 106.1: