CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Sunday School Review “It’s Not About Me”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Radio Angel's Sunday School Review

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: OVERCOMING SELF-INTEREST  

Printed Text: Luke 6:27-36

KEY VERSES: Luke 6:27-28 (NIV)

To you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE:

If we are honestly transparent, we are all selfish and subject to seeking revenge when we are treated badly by our enemies. Jesus’ expectation of loving our enemies and refusing to retaliate is easily quoted but challenging to practice. The key is to develop an intimate and obedient relationship with Him. What is your specific challenge to more consistently obey His command to love your enemies? What will you intentionally do this week to demonstrate your obedience to it?

CLOSING THOUGHT:

What does God want most from His children? Jesus taught that what is required is the visible demonstration of righteousness that exceeds the world’s and is motivated by unconditional, self-sacrificing love for all, including our enemies. God is the supreme model of this expectation of loving one’s enemies. He gave His Son as the sacrifice for our sins while we were yet His enemies. We cannot afford to do less.

CLOSING PRAYER:

Dear God, we acknowledge our tendency to focus on our own self-interests and desire your forgiveness. Help us through the power of the Holy Spirit to love unconditionally as you do, especially those who are our enemies.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

 

 

Sunday School Review “It’s Not About Me”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.09.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
Fired Louisville Police Chief On Breonna Taylor Coverup…

Steve Conrad, who was fired over the summer after the police shooting death of restaurant owner Daniel McAtee, was incorrectly…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
Close