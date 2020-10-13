CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Donald Trump Says Claims That He’s “Immune” To Coronavirus Now

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The COVID-19-infected president held a campaign rally last night in Sanford, Florida where thousands showed up.

During his speech, Trump predictably went on about how he was big and strong after “defeating” the novel coronavirus after like 72 hours. He also made the suspect claim that he’s now “immune” to COVID-19. He’s so “immune” that he offered to walk out into the teeming masses and give everyone, man and woman, “a big fat kiss”.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Outside of the fact that the White House refuses to say when 45 last received negative test results, the offer to walk among people because he’s “immune” like Donald Trump. Even if he is “immune” that immunity says NOTHING of his ability to still be contagious and spread the potentially deadly disease to others. But that’s not his concern. He just wants to get his narcissistic batteries recharged by sycophants.

Trump’s claims of immunity from COVID come with great concern, especially from the CDC who warn that there is still not enough evidence to suggest that people can become immune to the virus if infected once. Twitter even sent out a warning label following Trump’s outrageously stupid Tweet on Sunday where he boasted his alleged immunity to the virus after White House physicians cleared him to resume work back in the oval office:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday. (Oct.11)

Twitter issued a statement regarding the move:

“We placed a public interest notice on [President Trump’s] Tweet for violating our Covid-19 Misleading Information Policy by making misleading health claims about Covid-19,” a spokesperson from the platform said. “As is standard with this public interest notice, engagements with the Tweet will be significantly limited.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump Over Failed Stimulus Talks

Contagious Trump Returns To White House Without A Mask Following Risky Weekend Motorcade Drive-By

Still Sick: President Donald Trump’s Twitter Fingers Meltdown Has Folks Reacting

10 photos Launch gallery

Still Sick: President Donald Trump’s Twitter Fingers Meltdown Has Folks Reacting

Continue reading Still Sick: President Donald Trump’s Twitter Fingers Meltdown Has Folks Reacting

Still Sick: President Donald Trump’s Twitter Fingers Meltdown Has Folks Reacting

[caption id="attachment_913182" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Array / WENN[/caption] President Donald Trump, reportedly recovering from symptoms after being diagnosed with COVID-19, has returned to his favorite propaganda-spreading tool of Twitter Monday morning (Oct. 5). Via the social media network, the former business mogul urged his base to get out the vote and sowed more seeds of fear with an unfounded attack on the Democratic Party. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Trump, who has been hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., defied the usual bedrest and quarantining that most doctors recommend over the weekend with a motorcade to acknowledge is supporters. Putting himself and his staff at risk, the irresistible photo-op moment from Trump underscored how seriously he isn’t taking the pandemic, as CNN reported. From CNN: “That should never have happened,” one current Secret Service agent who works on the presidential and first family detail said after Trump’s drive-by, adding that those agents who went along for the ride would now be required to quarantine. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them,” the agent said, expressing a view that multiple people at the Secret Service also voiced in the wake of Sunday’s appearance. “The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We’re not disposable.” Another veteran Secret Service agent also expressed deep dismay at the Walter Reed ride, though was sympathetic for those around the President given the difficulty in pushing back on the commander-in-chief. “You can’t say no,” the agent said. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Details regarding Trump’s treatment schedule and medical developments have been murky at best, haphazardly delivered at worst, but it wouldn’t be like Trump to allow a moment to gloat and display strength to casually slip by. Early Monday, Trump went all in via his all-caps style of tweeting and unleashed a flurry of thoughts over the course of two hours. “I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!” read the first of the string of tweets. “IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!” Trump added in a dig at the Democratic Party.  After stating that Virginians are at risk of losing their Second Amendment rights, using that as a campaign point for folks in the state to elect him thus protecting those rights, Trump went on a series of one-liner tweets that he believes his base clearly cares about. The tweetstorm has some on Twitter jokingly assuming that President Trump is suffering from so-called “roid rage” after steroids were given to him to treat his condition. While that isn’t a typical side effect of treatment for lung conditions when steroids are applied, that didn’t stop the jokes from flying. We’ve got the best of them below. — Photo: WENN SEE ALSO: President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19 Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain Reggie Bush Thinks Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Is Connected To A Conspiracy Theory HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump Says Claims That He’s “Immune” To Coronavirus Now  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF…

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album 'Royalty,' family life and…
10.14.20
Marvin Sapp Says Describes What Makes Up The…

Marvin Sapp stepped back to the Get Up Church this past week to chat about his new album 'Chosen Vessel.'
10.13.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.09.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
Close