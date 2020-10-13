CLOSE
Black Ops: Kanye West Releases First Presidential Campaign Ad

This new Kanye was sounding like the old Kanye for a minute and change...

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Kanye West‘s 2020 Presidential bid isn’t just a farce on its face, but under the surface it’s also a Republican ploy to help siphon away Black votes from Joe Biden to help the Racist-In-Chief hold onto power in the White House.

Even though the conscious backpack rapper turned MAGA acolyte is only on the ballot in a handful of states (hence, making it impossible for him to become America’s 46th President), Yeezy is still going full steam ahead with his campaign and just dropped his first presidential campaign ad aimed at faith-based Americans.

In his minute long campaign ad, Kanye West comes off as one of the most sane and visionary candidates we’ve seen in years telling Americans that “We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other. To encourage each other. To help each other. To lift up each other. Our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together.”

Damn, that was pretty deep. Of course we’ve seen Kanye have Trump-ish Twitter meltdowns over the past few years himself so we know better, but if this was ’05 Kanye “George Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People” Kanye running, we might be inclined to support his candidacy. Unfortunately this is Kanye “Slavery Was A Choice” West talking, so we good.

Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts on the first Hip-Hop presidential campaign ad in the comments section.

