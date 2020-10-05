Anne Arundel County Teen Charged With Killing His 5-Year-Old Half Sister

17-year-old Stephen Davis has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old half-sister in Anne Arundel County.

Police say 5-year-old girl Anaya Abdu’s body was discovered Saturday morning in the Pasadena home where the girl’s half-brother also lives.

Investigators said the evidence points to the girl’s teenage brother, Stephen Davis, as the killer now in police custody.

According to Fox 45, the suspect fled in a family car after the murder to Springfield, Ohio.

He is still waiting to be extradited from Ohio.

