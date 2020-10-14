CLOSE
R. Kelly Will Get New Trial Date In December Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Pied Piper is still on pause.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly‘s trial was delayed due to the coronavirus but his day in court if arriving soon. Per Yahoo News, on Tuesday (Oct. 13), a judge said the disgraced R&B singer will find out when he goes on trial for sexual assault, among other charges, in December.

Reportedly, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s trial was originally set to start on Tuesday in Chicago. However, it was delayed after witnesses noted problems in travelling to the city due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to District Judge Harry Leinenweber, he will be setting a new trial date on December 16.

Kelly still remains in jail at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicagosince he has not been granted bail. But one of the singer’s lawyers, Michael Leonard, is yet again seeking bail for his client—reportedly his seventh try. Recently, a fellow inmate attacked R. Kelly and reportedly tried to shank the singer.

R. Kelly is also still facing federal racketeering charges in Brooklyn, NY, which also has no trial date, yet, along with the aforementioned charges in Chicago.

Don’t expect the Pied Piper to hit the town anytime soon.

 

R. Kelly Will Get New Trial Date In December Due To Coronavirus Pandemic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

