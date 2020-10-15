CLOSE
Kanye West Wins Billboard Music Awards In Gospel Category, Killer Mike Honored

Killer Mike got the award he deserved and Kanye, well, you be the judge...

2020 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020 / Getty

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards went down and while Post Malone walked away the night’s biggest winner with 9 extra trophies to display on the mantle in his home, Kanye West also got some recognition for his new venture into the world of gospel music.

Though his gospel album Jesus Is King was received to mix reviews and mostly praised by Donald Trump Jr. (we wonder why), Yeezy walked away with Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, and Top Gospel Song awards by the time the night was done.

Kirk Franklin is somewhere cursing the heavens over this, maybe.

Still, at the end of the day it is basically a popularity contest and no disrespect to Mr. Franklin, but Kanye West is way more known outside of gospel circles so we’re not surprised he was blessed with so many trophies last night. Given his celebrity and the attention that his Sunday Service has been getting for a while now, it makes sense that he’d win last night’s popularity contest in this particular category.

Killer Mike for his part also got some love for the work he put in on behalf of social justice and was blessed with Billboard’s Change Maker award. This is a historic event as the ATLien has become the first artist to be bestowed with the award for his activism and continuous work for civil rights.

Virtually accepting the award with his wife by his side, Killer Mike thanked her for supporting his and promised her she wouldn’t “become a martyr” through his work for the underprivileged community. You know what they say, behind every good man is a great women who pushes him to do amazing things.

Props, Mike. Well earned and well deserved.

Peep the video below and let us know what you thought of last nights Billboard Music Awards ceremony.

Kanye West Wins Billboard Music Awards In Gospel Category, Killer Mike Honored  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

