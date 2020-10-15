For Breast Cancer Awareness Month: DMV Actor, Mark McKinnon Stars in “The Waiting Room” on BET HER

Cheryl Jackson
| 10.15.20
Mark McKinnon

Source: DJ Corey / DJ Corey Photography

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Cheryl Jackson speaks with actor, entrepreneur and minister, Mark McKinnon about his lead role in the BET Her film “The Waiting Room”.  Mark shares how the opportunity came about and what it meant personally and professionally to take on this particular role.  The Waiting Room follows the lives of two women as they wait to hear if they have breast cancer and their journey after receiving the life-changing diagnosis.  Personally, Mark has dedicated this role to both his grandmother who died of breast cancer and father who died of prostate cancer.  Professionally, Mark shares how honored he was to work with veteran actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who directed “The Waiting Room”.

This film is a part of an initiative from BET Networks and Megamind Media which includes four female-centric original short films written and directed by women.

The Waiting Room premieres on BET Her, October 17th.

About Mark McKinnon:  Mark is a graduate of the prestigious, Howard University and is the founder and head acting coach of McKinnon Acting Studio; an on-camera acting studio located in Prince George’s County, MD.  He is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and works locally as a Minister at City of Praise Family Ministries.  He resides in Maryland with his wife, Brittney Carter-McKinnon, the Founder and CEO of B. Carter Solutions.  Follow Mark McKinnon at https://www.themarkmckinnon.com/ or follow him on IG @themarkmckinnon

 

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month: DMV Actor, Mark McKinnon Stars in “The Waiting Room” on BET HER  was originally published on praisedc.com

