Joe Biden Beats Comrade Donald Trump In Early Town Hall Ratings

The reality TV President already taking early L's.

Joe Biden Campaigns For President In Michigan

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this bit of surprise news. Joe Biden’s Town Hall over on ABC beat out the President’s Town Hall over on MSNBC, per early results.

Considering the slow-moving train wreck that is all things Donald Trump, more eyes tuning in to the former Vice President seems like evidence of Cheeto fatigue.

Reports The Wrap:

On ABC, Biden drew 12.7 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. On NBC alone, Trump got 10.4 million viewers in the same time slot.

Including the full 9 o’clock hour for Biden, the ABC event’s viewership average was 12.2 million.

Biden also beat Trump among adults 18-49, with a 2.6 rating to the president’s 1.7 rating.

The numbers aren’t final due to a myriad of reasons. One in particular is that Trump’s was also simulcast on MSNBC and CNBC, giving him an edge considering Biden’s was solely airing live on ABC.

The Trump town hall aired on NBC and was simulcast on NBCU cable channels MSNBC and CNBC. Trump was live coast-to-coast on cable, but waited for 8 p.m. PT for west-coasters. A few NBC affiliates in the Mountain and Pacific time zones may have elected to air Trump live.

The Biden town hall aired live coast-to-coast on ABC (and only ABC), which makes the above Nielsen numbers subject to significant adjustment for that network.

We’ll get the cable ratings — and final Nielsen numbers, which will be adjusted for time zone differences and include out-of-home viewing — later today.

Regardless of the final numbers, the reality TV President Trump has already taken an L. Word is his own people are calling his decision to sit down with NBC a disaster, and his numerous headass answers and lies have been the talk of the Internets every since last night.

 

Joe Biden Beats Comrade Donald Trump In Early Town Hall Ratings  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
